Börsen har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna Precise Biometrics AB (PREC, ISIN-kod SE0001823303, orderboks-ID 10751) från klockan 13:47 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden. Börsen har även fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln i alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics AB (PREC, ISIN code SE0001823303, order book ID 10751) with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The Exchange has also decided to halt the trading in all other instruments related to the shares



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Caroline Folke på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com