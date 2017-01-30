EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES OF NEXSTIM PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Nexstim Plc published on 30 January an invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and cancellation of the invitation published on 25 January 2017 that "it has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of Nexstim that the Board of Directors has in error exceeded the authorisations regarding share issuances and issuances of special rights to shares granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nexstim held on 18 August 2016."



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Nexstim Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (vii)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (vii): "Any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its security."



The purpose of the Observation segment is to call investors' attention to a specific matter concerning the listed company.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 30.1.2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE



Nexstim Oyj julkisti 30.1 kutsun ylimääräiseen yhtiökokoukseen ja 25.1.2017 julkaistun kutsun peruutuksen, jonka mukaan "Nexstimin hallituksen tietoon on tullut, että hallitus on erehdyksessä ylittänyt 18. elokuuta 2016 ylimääräiseltä yhtiökokoukselta saamansa valtuutukset osakeanteihin ja osakkeisiin oikeuttavien erityisten oikeuksien antamiseen."



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (vii) perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (vii): "Muun seikan perusteella yhtiöön tai sen arvopaperin hinnanmuodostukseen liittyy merkittävä epävarmuus."



Tarkkailulistan tarkoituksena on kiinnittää markkinoiden huomio pörssiyhtiöön liittyvään erityiseen seikkaan.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260