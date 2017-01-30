At the request of Trigon Agri A/S, the company's equity rights will be traded on First North as from January, 31, 2017.



Security name: Trigon Agri A/S TO 1 ------------------------------------ Short name: TAGR TO1 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: DK0060779510 ------------------------------------ Order book ID: 131869 ------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 0,02 EUR per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Trigon Agri A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription February 1, 2017-February 28, 2017 and January 1, 2020-January period: 31, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading January, 29, 2020 day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.