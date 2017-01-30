In the period 23 January 2017 to 27 January 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.8 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 364.8 million have been bought back, equivalent to 91.2% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 23 January 2017 28,095 52.50 1,474,988 24 January 2017 28,571 52.50 1,499,978 25 January 2017 29,761 52.50 1,562,453 26 January 2017 30,476 52.42 1,597,552 27 January 2017 30,952 53.08 1,642,932 Accumulated during the period 147,855 52.60 7,777,902 Accumulated under the share 7,589,376 48.07 364,788,930 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,574,074 own shares, equivalent to 6.1% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



23 January 24 January 25 January 26 January 27 January 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 28.095 52,50 28.272 52,50 29.238 52,50 30.436 52,42 30.952 53,08 TRQX 0 190 52,50 244 52,50 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 109 52,50 279 52,50 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 40 52,00 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 28.095 52,50 28.571 52,50 29.761 52,50 30.476 52,42 30.952 53,08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



23 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.095 52,50 ---------------------------------------------- 2.953 52,50 XCSE 20170123 12:32:35.967000 847 52,50 XCSE 20170123 12:33:19.650000 1.000 52,50 XCSE 20170123 12:34:18.980000 3.000 52,50 XCSE 20170123 12:34:18.980000 2.000 52,50 XCSE 20170123 15:49:13.168000 2.000 52,50 XCSE 20170123 16:28:41.992059 16.295 52,50 XCSE 20170123 17:23:42.701582



24 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.571 52,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.559 52,50 XCSE 20170124 11:13:54.046000 441 52,50 XCSE 20170124 11:14:03.573000 2.000 52,50 XCSE 20170124 12:26:29.072000 780 52,50 XCSE 20170124 13:03:54.784000 220 52,50 XCSE 20170124 13:04:01.616000 95 52,50 TRQX 20170124 13:57:57.415000 780 52,50 XCSE 20170124 13:57:57.417000 125 52,50 XCSE 20170124 13:58:02.845000 109 52,50 BATE 20170124 14:42:24.937000 95 52,50 TRQX 20170124 14:42:24.937000 780 52,50 XCSE 20170124 14:42:24.939000 16 52,50 XCSE 20170124 14:42:36.242000 3.000 52,50 XCSE 20170124 16:33:11.776928 2.000 52,50 XCSE 20170124 16:48:34.829485 16.571 52,50 XCSE 20170124 17:11:01.884520



25 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.761 52,50 ---------------------------------------------- 3.000 52,50 XCSE 20170125 13:24:03.807054 2.500 52,50 XCSE 20170125 14:06:19.266000 1.500 52,50 XCSE 20170125 14:26:04.300000 279 52,50 BATE 20170125 15:50:41.067000 1.938 52,50 XCSE 20170125 15:50:41.069000 283 52,50 XCSE 20170125 15:50:47.265000 500 52,50 XCSE 20170125 16:16:10.751000 244 52,50 TRQX 20170125 16:40:40.931000 1.938 52,50 XCSE 20170125 16:40:40.933000 318 52,50 XCSE 20170125 16:40:55.676000 17.261 52,50 XCSE 20170125 17:00:55.258596



26 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.476 52,42 ---------------------------------------------- 778 52,50 XCSE 20170126 09:18:28.768000 222 52,50 XCSE 20170126 09:25:03.219000 2.131 52,00 XCSE 20170126 09:53:02.509000 2.000 52,50 XCSE 20170126 12:37:22.995000 1.500 52,50 XCSE 20170126 14:29:13.395000 10 52,00 CHIX 20170126 15:55:00.488000 30 52,00 CHIX 20170126 15:55:00.488000 3.500 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:05:21.657266 849 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:30:08.403000 318 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:34:44.147000 682 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:34:44.147000 195 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:34:54.877000 305 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:34:54.877000 146 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:43:38.072000 134 52,50 XCSE 20170126 16:43:38.072000 17.676 52,42 XCSE 20170126 16:46:25.752592



27 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 53,08 ---------------------------------------------- 1.200 52,50 XCSE 20170127 10:18:49.218000 300 52,50 XCSE 20170127 10:23:15.831000 1.200 53,00 XCSE 20170127 12:55:11.766000 300 53,00 XCSE 20170127 14:06:37.161000 2.000 53,00 XCSE 20170127 14:33:44.979782 2.000 53,50 XCSE 20170127 15:20:15.432690 3.000 52,75 XCSE 20170127 16:31:57.966683 3.000 53,50 XCSE 20170127 16:50:01.639350 17.952 53,08 XCSE 20170127 17:02:10.644178



