Today on January 30, 2017, Nexstim Oyj published a press release with a notice to attend an extraordinary general meeting and a cancellation of a notice to attend an extraordinary general meeting published on January 25, 2017. According to the press release, it has come to the attention of the company's Board of Directors that the Board has in error exceeded the authorisations regarding share issuances and issuances of special rights to shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on August 18, 2016.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any other circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Nexstim Oyj (NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000102678, order book ID 103571) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.