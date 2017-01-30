Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 6/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 30 January 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 4



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 45,497,213 8,683,279,517 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 January 2017 180,000 224.36 40,384,800 -------------------- 24 January 2017 175,000 223.36 39,088,000 -------------------- 25 January 2017 175,000 226.99 39,723,250 -------------------- 26 January 2017 175,000 230.61 40,356,750 -------------------- 27 January 2017 175,000 229.86 40,225,500 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 4 880,000 199,778,300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 46,377,213 8,883,057,817 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 48,685,544 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.95% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612537