Company announcement No 6/2017- 30 January 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,385,744 296.78 411,262,591.39 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 January 2017 1,580 263.90 416,956.47 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 January 2017 2,950 263.70 777,908.81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 January 2017 4,775 263.65 1,258,936.87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 January 2017 4,886 268.37 1,311,273.41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 January 2017 13,000 268.11 3,485,375.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,412,935 296.20 418,513,042.34 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,724.776 shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



