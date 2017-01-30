Press release 2017-01-30 C-RAD today announced an agreement to provide four of MD Anderson's cancer centers in Texas with C-RAD's innovative surface tracking systems.



MD Anderson is regarded to be one of the best cancer centers in the US.[1] They have chosen the C-RAD SIGRT (Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy) solution based on the Sentinel 4DCT™ and Catalyst HD™ technology to optimize patient safety before and during treatment, efficiency and precision to support advanced treatment techniques such as DIBH (Deep Inspiration Breath Hold) and SRT (Stereotactic Radiation Therapy).



C-RAD Sentinel 4DCT is an easy-to-use, laser-based optical surface scanning system with functionality for 4D CT reconstruction and gated imaging in a CT room. It also provides reference images for patient positioning.



Catalyst HD offers a complete SIGRT solution on SRT for online patient tracking before and during treatment delivery, thus ensuring the best possible treatment outcome without non-prescribed doses. The Catalyst HD supports also other treatment delivery techniques.



The Catalyst HD™ system will be delivered with the complete software configuration with modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning and Motion Monitoring. Installation of the systems is planned on Varian as well as on Elekta treatment machines. C-RAD provides interfaces to seamlessly integrate its products in the workflow.



The order is valued at approximately 17 mSEK. Delivery of the first systems is expected to start in the first half of 2017. Implementation of the project is expected to be finalized during 2018. The agreement is to be booked as order intake during the first quarter 2017.



"We are proud to announce the conclusion of the agreement and the start of a long-term relationship with the team of MD Anderson. The development of advanced treatment techniques with constantly increasing requirements on precision creates the demand for very accurate patient positioning before the treatment and patient monitoring during the treatment." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "This order confirms that C-RAD, with its leading technology and a strong organization in the US is in a very good position to provide customers with a solution for their demands and to advance cancer care."



[1] http://www.livestrong.com/article/121428-cancer-hospitals/



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on January 30, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612485