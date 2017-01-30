Riga, Latvia, 2017-01-30 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2017- Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 03.02.2017 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017- Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2017- Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 20.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2017- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 03.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2017 Additional LVGB000019A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admissi Latvia on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2017 Maturity date ACMBFLOT13A Acme Corporation RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2017 Coupon payment ACMBFLOT13A Acme Corporation RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2017 Government LTGB00N019D, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGB00N019D Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Extraordinary AVG1L AUGA group VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Activity LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN results, 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Activity ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN results, 12 Operatorius months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Interim report, KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Coupon payment BIBB018017B Baltic International Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Coupon payment BIBB021017A Baltic International Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2017 Investors event KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2017- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2017 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2017 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2017 Extraordinary SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2017 Coupon payment LVGB066221A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.