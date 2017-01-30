Comptel Corporation's 2016 financial statement report and financial goals for strategy period (2017-2019) will be published on Friday 17 February 2017 at 8 am EET.



The investor meeting in Finnish will be held:



Time: Friday 17 February at 10-11 am EET



Place: GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 00100 Helsinki



International investors can schedule a call with CEO Juhani Hintikka and/or CFO Tom Jansson by sending a meeting request to IR Communications: Minna Häyrinen (minna.hayrinen@comptel.com) by Tuesday 14 February.



The financial statement report for 2016 and the investor meeting presentation will be available at www.comptel.com/investors.



Comptel Corporation



Tom Jansson, CFO