Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives data feeds



What you need to know:



This notice is a correct to the notice send out January 25. The dates in the orginal notice were incorrect, see highlights below.



On 28 Nov 2016 the circuit breaker mechanism during continuous matching was activated for OMXS30 index derivatives but inactivated two days later due to technical reasons. The mechanism will be re-activated on February 20, 2017.



Circuit breakers during continuous matching for single stock derivatives, originally scheduled to be activated between 12 Dec 2016 and 30 Jan 2017, will now be activated on February 27, 2017 for all segments.



With the new release a new auction extension mechanism is introduced for OMXS30 index futures and activated on March 6, 2017.



An updated version of the Genium INET Market Model document will be effective February 20,2017.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.