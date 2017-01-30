The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved on 30 January, 2017 a non-audited set of consolidated and Company's financial statements of 12 months of the year 2016, prepared according to international financial reporting standards, as adopted by the European Union.



The result of Company's activities of 12 months of the year 2016 according to International accounting standards is profit in amount of EUR 4,706 thousand (12 months of the year 2015 is profit in amount of EUR 4,528 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 61,187 thousand (12 months of the year 2015 - EUR 60,733 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which as at 31 December, 2016 consists of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Kauno Energija NT (code - 303042623) and UAB Petrašiunu Katiline (code - 304217723; 100 % block of shares acquired on October 27, 2016) is profit in amount of EUR 7,233 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2015 is profit in amount of EUR 4,509 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 61,178 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2015 is EUR 60,725 thousand).



EBITDA of the 12 months of the year 2016 is: Company's - EUR 12,466 thousand - at 3.2 per cent higher, than in the year 2015 (12 months of the year 2015 - EUR 12,085 thousand), Group's - EUR 15,100 thousand, (12 months of the year 2015 - EUR 12,083 thousand).



Company's profit of 12 months of the year 2016 in comparison with the result of the same period of the year 2015 increased due to the compensation in amount of EUR 1.8 million, received from UAB Kauno Termofikacijos Elektrine under Peaceful Agreement, concluded on December 28, 2015 by which a litigation in Arbitration case regarding noncompliance of Investment Agreement of 30 June 2003 was terminated. Company's turnover from sales increased at 0.7 per cent in comparison with the year 2015, due to 8.4 per cent higher amount of heat sold.



