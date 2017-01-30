DONG Energy will release its results for the full-year 2016 on Thursday, 2 February 2017. The results will be released at around 7:00 CET.



In connection with the release of the full-year report, investors and analysts are invited to join a 'Meet the Management 2017' event on Thursday, 2 February. The presentations on 'Strategic progress' and 'Financial performance' can be followed live via web cast and telephone at 11:00-13:00 CET:



Denmark: +45 70 22 35 00 UK: +44 (0) 212 375 5184 USA: +1 646 722 4972



All the presentations, including four breakout sessions, which are also part of 'Meet the Management 2017' event, can be followed live: https://getvisualtv.dk/stream/dong-energy-cmd-2017/



The presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call: http://www.dongenergy.com/da/investor/præsentationer/meet-the-management-2017



For further information, please contact:



Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 99 55 95 52



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk



DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of the leading energy groups in Northern Europe. Its head office is located in Denmark. Around 6,500 ambitious employees are engaged in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, generating power and heat from our power stations, supplying energy to residential and business customers on a daily basis, and producing oil and gas. The Group generated revenue of DKK 71 billion (EUR 9.5 billion) in 2015. Read more on www.dongenergy.com



