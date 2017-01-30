PKC Group Plc Company Announcement 30 January 2017 9:00 a.m.



PKC Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual General meeting



Proposal on the composition of the Board of Director



The Nomination Board proposes that six members shall be elected to the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Board proposes that Wolfgang Diez, Henrik Lange, Shemaya Levy, Mingming Liu, Robert Remenar and Matti Ruotsala shall be re-elected as Board members. Reinhard Buhl has informed that he shall not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors.



Proposal on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration remain unchanged and



-- the annual remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected for a term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be the following: Chairman EUR 60,000, Vice Chairman EUR 45,000 and other Board members EUR 30,000; -- the chairmen of the board committees shall be paid an additional annual remuneration of EUR 10,000 and the other committee members EUR 5,000; -- the meeting fee for attending the board and committee meetings shall be the following: Chairmen EUR 1,200 per meeting, and other members EUR 800 per meeting. The meeting fees will be doubled in case member physically participates in a meeting held in a country, where member is not resident. No meeting fee shall be paid for the decision minutes drafted without holding a meeting; -- in addition, the travel and accommodation expenses related to the board and committee meetings shall be paid.



The composition of the Nomination Board



-- Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company -- Ted Roberts, Head of Finnish Equities at Nordea Funds -- Matti Ruotsala, Chairman of the PKC Group Plc's Board of Directors, expert member -- Claes Murander, Fund Manager at Lannebo Fonder until 23 January



The proposals shall be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting which will be published at a later date. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 5 April 2017.



Further information: Matti Ruotsala, Chairman of the Board of Directors, PKC Group Plc, contact Sinikka Ravander, Tel. +358 40 1209 277, sinikka.ravander@pkcgroup.com



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2015 totalled EUR 847 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.