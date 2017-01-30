Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Precise Biometrics AB publicerade i dag klockan 15:50 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Precise Biometrics AB (PREC, ISIN-kod SE0001823303, orderboks-ID 10751) och alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna och emittenten ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 16:10 och handeln återupptas klockan 16:20.



With reference to the press release published by Precise Biometrics AB at 15:50 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics AB (PREC, ISIN code SE0001823303, order book ID 10751) and the trading in all other instruments related to the shares and the issuer shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:10 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:20 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Folke eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.