30 January 2017 Announcement No. 06/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced (company announcement No. 67/2016) that DKK 650m remained of the total buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



The buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650 is approved by the DFSA and will be executed until the AGM on 4 April 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 27 January 2017, shares at a value of DKK 1,355m were bought back of the total share buy-back programme of DKK 1,650m.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 23 January to 27 January 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 23 January 2017 37,000 177.30 6,560,100 24 January 2017 38,000 177.25 6,735,500 25 January 2017 35,000 179.20 6,272,000 26 January 2017 30,000 181.70 5,451,000 27 January 2017 25,000 182.34 4,558,500 Total accumulated in the period 165,000 176.91 29,577,100 Total accumulated under the buy-back 7,762,840 1,325,038,063 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 8,432,000 shares, corresponding to 8.88% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please direct any queries to: Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director Tel: +45 44 74 40 17 Mobile tel: +45 40 25 35 24



Topdanmark A/S Reg.No. 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612579