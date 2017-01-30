Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologics, today announced the dates of its 2017 Advances in Bone Healing Science Summits. Taking place on April 28 at the Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver, CO, on April 28 at the Novotel Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, and on May 19 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, these programs are geared toward geared towards practitioners who regularly treat fractures and patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA). Each one-day course is developed to allow participants a better understanding of treatment methods and the underlying biologic science through didactic presentations and in-depth case study discussions.

In 2017, Bioventus is also underwriting medical education programs at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons 75th Anniversary Scientific Conference taking place February 27- March 2 in Las Vegas and the Physician Assistants in Orthopaedic Surgery 18th Annual Conference occurring August 21-25 in Baltimore.

In addition, Bioventus has launched several new web-based training courses on www.BioventusAcademy.com. Bioventus Academy is the company's online medical education platform that provides clinicians with access to in-depth clinical and scientific information on bone healing, bone grafts and OA. The courses are titled: Bone Graft Substitutes, Bone Marrow Aspirate, EXOGEN& Bone Healing, and DUROLANE and Early OA Treatment Options.

"Bioventus is committed to becoming the global leader in orthobiologics but leadership is not only measured in sales or global footprint," said Tony Bihl, CEO, Bioventus. "Furthering medical education for clinicians through both face-to-face and virtual channels underscores the commitment we have to partner with the healthcare community to help people resume and enjoy active lives."

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. Bioventus has two product portfolios for orthobiologics, Bioventus Active Healing Therapies and Bioventus Surgical that make it a global leader in active orthopaedic healing. Its EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System is the #1 prescribed bone healing system in the US and is the only FDA-approved bone healing device that uses safe, effective ultrasound to stimulate the body's natural healing process. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal

Bioventus, the Bioventus logo, DUROLANE and EXOGEN are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005682/en/

Contacts:

Bioventus

Thomas Hill, 919-474-6715

thomas.hill@bioventusglobal.com