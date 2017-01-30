GFSI Launches Its First Ever Awards; Winner Recognised at Top Food Safety Conference

PARIS and HOUSTON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is celebrating continuous improvement in food safety systems with a new award launched ahead of the Global Food Safety Conference taking place in Houston next month.

The award comes at a time when food businesses throughout the supply chain are looking to further strengthen their food safety systems, meet new regulatory requirements, expand market access and most importantly, reinforce consumer confidence in the safety of the products they buy.

"At GFSI, we want to raise the profile of companies around the world implementing this capability building programme and celebrate the work that's already having an impact," said Véronique Discours-Buhot, GFSI Director at The Consumer Goods Forum.

This first ever GFSI award puts the spotlight on companies who have leveraged the GFSI Global Markets Programme, from beginning to end, resulting in full certification to a GFSI-benchmarked food safety management scheme. Winners will be recognised in front of 1,000 industry peers at theGlobal Food Safety Conference, with travel and attendance to both the conference and the Discovery Tours included. This opportunity is made possible through the generous support ofgreenfence.

"I strongly encourage everyone who wants to make a difference in the supply chain to implement GFSI Global Markets!" urged Peter Begg, Chair of the Conference Committee. "To apply or nominate someone for this award is to help raise awareness around these incredibly important efforts." Applications are open until 7 February 2017.

The GFSI Global Markets Programme sets out how companies who lack or have underdeveloped food safety systems can address the challenge of food safety. It provides an unaccredited entry point for these companies with its step-by-step programme designed to build capability within production and manufacturing operations, and implement a course of continuous improvement.

Under the theme of "Leadership for Growth," the 16th edition of GFSI's flagship conference will convene delegates from 60 countries and a speaker line-up including eight CEOs of today's industry heavyweights. It will highlight howGFSIserves as a driver to the food safety ecosystem and how companies can leverage GFSI for growth, no matter where in the supply chain they operate.

To learn more about what the jury are looking for, visit http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/the-conference/global-markets-programme-award and apply before 7 February 2017.

Programme and Registration: http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/

Press contact: Lisa Prévert l.prevert@theconsumergoodsforum.com