The Honduran state power company ENEE reported that the 10.2% of the generation in the country's electrical system corresponded to the total generation of the PV power plants in 2016. This places Honduras as the first non-island nation in the world to achieve a 10% share of solar energy in its national electricity mix.

Honduras also tops the charts as the country with the most installed PV capacity in Central America, with 433 MW of solar installed by the end of 2016, and is second in the whole of Latin America behind Chile, where more than 1 GW of PV has ...

