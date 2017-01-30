ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - In addition to hiring 30-year financial services veteran Peter Kramer to serve in the newly-created position of Chicago Market Manager, officials with the St. Louis-based firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. announced a new office in Chandler, Ariz., staffed with two new advisors. The company also announced four advisor hires in four of its existing offices located in Berryville, Ark.; Springfield, Ill; Wheaton, Ill.; and Mentor, Ohio.

Collectively, the six new advisors represent $341.7 million in assets under management. With the new office in Arizona, the firm now has 60 offices and a presence in 26 states.

In his role as Chicago Market Manager, Kramer will focus on growing the firm's presence in the Chicagoland area by attracting successful, entrepreneurial advisors who share a commitment to client-first service. Previously, he was with Stifel in Chicago where he managed an office with nearly 30 advisors. Prior to his tenure at Stifel, Kramer led offices in Milwaukee and Chicago for UBS.

"Adding Peter and the professionals in Chandler and around the country, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing aboard advisors who are committed to our client-first approach and are attracted to our extensive assortment of financial products and services," said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of branches of Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. "Peter's presence in Chicago will also help us attract talent and expand our footprint in that important market."

Already, the Chicagoland region has two offices and 14 advisors, Altenberger added.

In addition to Kramer, the following individuals are joining the firm:

Chandler, Ariz.

Theresa Clemmons, ADPA®, Branch Manager and Senior Vice President - Investments: Clemmons brings with her over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, and concentrates on estate and financial planning strategies. She earned her ACCREDITED DOMESTIC PARTNERSHIP ADVISOR(SM), or ADPA®, certification from the College for Financial Planning.

Greg A. Thornton, AAMS ®, Vice President - Investments: Thornton entered the securities industry in 2004, and concentrates on education-planning strategies and wealth management. He earned his ACCREDITED ASSET MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST(SM), or AAMS®, certification from the College for Financial Planning in 2004.

Joining Clemmons and Thornton is Kristin Lindsey, registered financial associate, who will assist with client service responsibilities.

Berryville, Ark.

Mavis Lehr, Financial Advisor: Lehr began her financial services career in 1991 and focuses on advisory portfolios and retirement planning strategies.

The Berryville office, which opened in July 2016, now employs a total of three, including two financial advisors.

Springfield, Ill.

Nancy Parsons, Financial Advisor: Parsons brings with her more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, and focuses on financial planning strategies.

The Springfield office, which opened in 2010, now employs a total of eight, including six financial advisors.

Wheaton, Ill.

William Parrilli, Vice President - Investments: Parrilli entered the securities industry in 1982, and concentrates on financial planning strategies.

The Wheaton office, which opened in 2010, now employs a total of 17, including nine financial advisors.

Mentor, Ohio

James Duralia, Vice President - Investments: Duralia brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, and focuses on advisory services and retirement planning strategies.

With the latest addition, total employment in the Mentor office is 10, which includes six financial advisors. The Mentor office opened in 2011.

While Chicago Market Manager Peter Kramer joins from Stifel, each of the six remaining advisors are transferring from Wells Fargo Advisors.

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of "Investments for Generations", Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The firm was founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV and currently has 60 branch offices in 26 states and more than 450 employees.

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser, which offers a wide array of financial products, advisory and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm's corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.

