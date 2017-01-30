Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has received favorable initial test results from testing run-of-mine silver mineralization from the Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA., submitted to Steinert US, manufacturer of state-of-the-art Ore-Sorting equipment.

The Steinert X-Ray Transmission Ore-Sorter (XSS) effectively identified and discriminated between mineralized and non-mineralized silver bearing material, as well as differentiating higher (above 93 g/t or 3oz/t Ag) from lower (below 93 g/t or 3oz/t Ag) grade mineralization. The XSS rejected 37% from the stream as non mineralized and retained 63% of the run-of-mine stream. The material was sized between 1 inch (25mm) and 4 inches (100mm), and was comprised of high grade, low grade, and non-mineralized material.