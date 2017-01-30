TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Canada's leading pizza chain is getting ready to score a touchdown with pizza and wing lovers this Super Bowl Sunday, as Pizza Pizza and its restaurant locations prepare for the rush that follows on game day.

"It's one of our busiest days of the year," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Pizza. "We typically see a 45 per cent increase in orders over your typical Sunday, and many of those orders are concentrated right before kickoff. Our team prepares for months to make sure that our franchisees and restaurants are ready for the sports fans who entrust us with their party orders."

Pizza Pizza expects to fill more than 70,000 orders throughout its 419 locations across Canada on February 5. During peak times, the volume is expected to reach more than 120 orders per minute. To handle the rush, the company will employ some 310 order takers and will double the number of delivery drivers to handle the influx of orders.

New Super Pan Pizza added to the menu

To give pizza lovers something new for game day, Pizza Pizza has launched a new Super Pan Pizza chain-wide. Baked in a pan to golden perfection, the new pizza features a crust that is both thicker and fluffier than a traditional crust. The addition becomes Pizza Pizza's fourth crust option, alongside classic, whole grain and gluten free.

"If you're looking for something a little more substantial than traditional crust, you have to give Super Pan a try. It pairs perfectly with a side of wings and sports fans will love it," said Finelli.

Order in advance to beat the rush... and win

For customers looking to beat the game day rush on February 5, Pizza Pizza suggests placing and scheduling an order in advance online at PizzaPizza.ca or through its mobile ordering apps. Orders can be placed up to three weeks in advance on these platforms and customers who do so will be automatically entered to win a 70" Samsung 4K TV and a pizza party. The contest is the first of many that Pizza Pizza will hold in 2017 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, as a way to thank customers for supporting the brand since 1967. For full rules and regulations, visit www.pizzapizza.ca/Contests

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

