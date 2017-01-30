Government Taxation Officials to Provide Insight on BEPS Implementation at Bloomberg BNA and Baker McKenzie Global Transfer Pricing Conference in Paris, March 27-28, 2017

ARLINGTON, Virginia and PARIS, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg BNA and Baker McKenzie today announced that their fifth annual Global Transfer Pricing Conference, in association with the Tax Management Education Institute, will be held March 27-28 in Paris. The conference takes place at The Westin Paris - Vendôme and event information and registration is available at https://www.bna.com/2017-global-transfer-pricing-paris/.

The event brings together top government officials from key OECD and non OECD countries, along with leading transfer pricing experts from the business community who will wrestle with the topics creating the most uncertainty for multinational companies.

"Transfer Pricing has never come under such scrutiny," said Bloomberg BNA Transfer Pricing Report Managing Editor Molly Moses. "Every business is keen to hear the latest on the European Union tax probes of various high-profile companies, the recent OECD guidance on both profit splits and permanent establishments, and the differences in how countries are analyzing the 'value chain.'"

"Transfer pricing risks has become the biggest concern for the corporate tax function. They can be huge monetary-wise and have impact beyond tax, for instance on the corporate image," Caroline Silberztein, Chair of Baker McKenzie Global Transfer Pricing practice added. "This year's Global Transfer Pricing Conference will offer insights and practical considerations on the biggest transfer pricing risks and challenges faced across Europe and globally, including the new transfer pricing documentation paradigm, the increased use of profit split, and the positions asserted by emerging economies."

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, and Gert-Jan Koopman, Deputy Director-General for State Aid at the European Commission. Other confirmed speakers include:

Brian Jenn ,Attorney Advisor, Office of International Tax Counsel, U.S. Department of Treasury

,Attorney Advisor, Office of International Tax Counsel, U.S. Department of Treasury Edouard Marcus , Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, France

, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance, Michael McDonald , Financial Economist, Office of Tax Analysis, U.S. Department of Treasury

, Financial Economist, Office of Tax Analysis, U.S. Department of Treasury William Morris , Chairman of the OECD Business Advisory Group and Senior Tax Counsel and Global Tax Policy Director

, Chairman of the OECD Business Advisory Group and Senior Tax Counsel and Global Tax Policy Director Timothy Power , HMRC Treasury (Policy)

, HMRC Treasury (Policy) Stig Sollund , Chair of the U.N. Transfer Pricing Subcommittee

, Chair of the U.N. Transfer Pricing Subcommittee Robert Stack , Former Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Tax Affairs), U.S. Department of Treasury

, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Tax Affairs), U.S. Department of Treasury Catherine Turk , Senior Director, Global Tax Planning, Johnson & Johnson

Senior Director, Global Tax Planning, Johnson & Johnson Jefferson VanderWolk , Head of Tax Treaty, Transfer Pricing and Financial Transactions Division, OECD

About Bloomberg BNA

Bloomberg BNA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bloomberg, is a leading source of legal, regulatory, and business information for professionals. Its network of more than 2,500 reporters, correspondents, and leading practitioners delivers expert analysis, news, practice tools, and guidance - the information that matters most to professionals. Bloomberg BNA's authoritative coverage spans a full range of legal practice areas, including tax & accounting, labor & employment, intellectual property, banking & securities, employee benefits, health care, privacy & data security, human resources, and environment, health & safety.

(www.bna.com)

About Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 65 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instill confidence in our clients. Our Global Transfer Pricing practice includes over 200 lawyers and economists who deliver innovative and commercially pragmatic advice and assistance in design, implementation and defense across markets. (www.bakermckenzie.com)

About Tax Management Educational Institute

Tax Management Educational Institute (TMEI) is an independent educational organization founded by Tax Management, Inc., a subsidiary of The Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. TMEI is devoted solely to the conduct of responsible, professional seminars and conferences of the highest quality dedicated to issues of tax policy and practice, and to the funding of related scholarly endeavors.