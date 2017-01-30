TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Logomark, a leading supplier of personalized gift and promotional products, is celebrating its double-win at the 2017 Counselor Distributor Choice Awards, hosted annually by the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI). For the third consecutive year, the premier company -- known and widely used by engaging businesses across the globe -- earned itself bragging rights as the top-voted provider in two categories: Clocks & Watches and Picture Frames. This latest, impressive news officially checks off 12 ASI Distributor Choice awards for Logomark in just over a decade.

"At Logomark, we never stop working on ways to better assist businesses with vital branding, promotional and marketing products and services," says Logomark CEO, Trevor Gnesin. "To be even considered alongside such fierce competitors in the industry is an honor in itself. Logomark is truly grateful to ASI for recognizing us and we thank the distributors that voted for us."

As a veteran in the watch industry, Logomark's watch division director, Solange Savi, is especially humbled by ASI's recognition in the Clocks & Watches category, and the win speaks volumes to her experience. "I take pride in knowing our products are designed to give our clients pieces that are timeless, practical and high-quality. Not only am I grateful for the recognition Logomark has received, it's a wonderful feeling knowing my team and I have helped make this happen."

Each year, the Counselor Distributor Choice Awards -- sponsored by Counselor magazine -- honors the best suppliers in the industry. This year's 50-plus candidates were featured in an online ballot where industry distributors could vote for their top choice in each of the 55 listed categories. Award-winners display all the characteristics of great service: They deliver on time, communicate at every possible step in the process, admit mistakes when things go wrong, and partner with distributors to ensure that everybody's ultimate client -- the end-user -- is satisfied. View the full list of this year's winners here.

For more information on Logomark and its product lines, visit www.logomark.com.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark features a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.