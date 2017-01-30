VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MSA)(OTC PINK: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, from the State of Utah, a mineral leases comprising 1,923 acres in the Montezuma Canyon Mining District and 640 acres in the Browns Hole Mining District. Uranium deposits in the Districts are hosted in the Morrison and Chinle formation, both formations occur on the Project. Access to the Projects are via an all-weather road network, located within 10 miles of a major state highway. Energy Fuels' White Mesa uranium mill is located in the nearby town of Blanding Utah.

Mesa's acquisition of these two projects is another step of positioning the Company to benefit from the long-term fundamentals of nuclear power generation.

About Mesa Exploration:

Mesa is exploring a portfolio of lithium, uranium, potash, gold and silver mineral properties in the United States where it controls significant land holdings in proven mining districts with excellent access and infrastructure. Mesa currently has 18 million shares issued and outstanding. For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include unsuccessful exploration results, changes in metals prices, changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

