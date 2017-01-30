Trump Immigration Order and Apple StockApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was the next to speak up after many tech chiefs spoke openly against the Trump immigration order, which bans citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the United States.Although the decision may not impact Apple stock in the short term, it brings into question the core American values the company follows, which helped Apple Inc. attract the best talent from around the world. AAPL stock ended a bit stronger on Friday and closed at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...