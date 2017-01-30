Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market 2016-2022 - Analysis By Vehicle Type, Component Type, Fuel Type & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report estimates the automotive fuel injection systems market to grow over $58 billion by 2022, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the market.

The overall demand for automotive fuel injection systems is constantly at a growth phase, owing to factors such as increasing demand for efficient vehicles and stringent norms on vehicle's emissions. Moreover, increased market penetration of gasoline direct injection systems is a major factor responsible for enhancing the global growth of the market. The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by component type, vehicle type, technology type, fuel type, and different geographical regions.



Key Questions Answered:



What is the global automotive fuel injection systems size in terms of value and volume from 2015-2022?



What is the dominant component and vehicle type by value in the automotive fuel injection systems market -



What is the revenue generated and volume shipped by the different fuel injection technologies in the automotive fuel injection systems market from 2015-2022?



What is the dominant fuel injection systems market by fuel type in terms of value -



What are the different factors driving the market forward in the forecast period?



What are the major factors challenging the growth of global automotive fuel injection systems market?



What type of new strategies are being adopted by existing market players to make a mark in the industry?



Which region will lead the global automotive fuel injection systems market by the end of the forecast period?

Companies Mentioned:



Continental AG

Corporate and

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Keihin Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Mikuni Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TI Automotive Inc.

Woodward Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope and Research Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



5 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Vehicle Type



6 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Component Type



7 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Fuel Type



8 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Geography



9 Company Profiles



