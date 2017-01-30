sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2017 | 17:11
PR Newswire

World Transformers (Generator, Transmission, Distribution, Pole Top) Markets Report 2016-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The World Markets for Transformers 2016 - 2021 - 2026" report to their offering.

This 2016 edition marks the start of a new approach to the market. Previously this report has been updated and re-published with a major update every 3 years. Given the increased market dynamics this frequency has been too slow for most of the clients.

The author has responded to this feedback by publishing this report on an annual basis. This will enable them to provide more frequent and up-to-date statistics and they will be able to report on changes in a more timely manner.

Each new edition will be released in December every year which will allow the author to collate a complete set of statistics for the previous year but will also allow accurate estimates for the current year and furthermore will be available for clients planning cycles during the last quarter of 2016 and the first half of 2017.

The data will additionally enhance the content of the report to include an executive summary which will summarize market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for the future estimates and forecasts will also be provided. There will also be a narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues which relates specifically to that region.

Scope of the Report

Equipment Type:

- Generator Transformers
- Transmission Transformers
- Distribution Transformers
- Pole top Transformers

Type of Transformer:

- Oil Filled
- Cast Resin & Dry Types
- Synthetic Fluid Filled

By Size:

- 5kVA - 50kVA
- 50kVA - 500kVA
- 500kVA - 5MVA
- 5MVA - 50MV
- 50MVA - 150MVA
- Over 150MVA

By Customer Type:

- Utility Companies
- Construction & Industry
- Rail & Transport
- A Mining, Marine & Offshore

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. The World Market

4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers

5. Regional Markets

6. Production

7. Trade Analysis

8. Trade In Transformer Parts

9. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • Aichi
  • BHEL
  • CG Group
  • Daihen
  • Eaton Cooper
  • GE
  • Hitachi
  • Howard
  • Hyosung
  • Hyundai
  • JHSP
  • Meidensha
  • Mitsubishi
  • Nissin
  • SPX Waukesha
  • Schneider
  • Siemens
  • TBEA
  • TWBB - Baoding
  • Takaoka
  • Toshiba
  • WEG
  • XD Group
  • ZTR

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6rdj6z/the_world_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire