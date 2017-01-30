According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global printer services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% over the next five years due to a shift in several large organizations' focus toward digital media.

The research report titled 'Global Printer Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the print services market will be driven by increasing retail sales creating the need for printed products such as labels, bags, direct mails, and catalogs," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence sector. "In addition, growing demand in mature markets such as the US, the UK, and Germany for direct mail content to target repetitive customers with higher disposable incomes, will also drive the market," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the print services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of print services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the print services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Unbundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Technologies such as laser, digital, and nanographic printing can all minimize printing costs, sometimes up to 25% of the total category spend.

Laser printing employs an electrostatic method to achieve good print quality, while digital printing enhances quality with low TAT. According to the study conducted by the Association of Printing Industries of America in 2015, 30% of printing requirements in the US require TATs of a day or less.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Optimization of supply pool segregation is critical in the global print services market. Technavio analysts suggest procurement of the right mix of in-house resources, advertisement agencies, and print management companies at regional/global levels.

Several large organizations are looking to automate artwork management activities by outsourcing them to companies such as Sonoco Trident that can help standardize the process by deploying structured workflows where different reviewers/approvers can be assigned automatically based on brands/sites/countries, while also reducing associated TATs.

Unbundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global print services market is the need for consolidation and unification of pre-press activities. Organizations are looking to consolidate and source pre-press activities (such as translation, designing, adaptation, and localization) from a limited set of preferred service providers as there is a growing need to unify their brands' message across channels.

