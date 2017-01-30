As of January 27, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 102,000 shares with a transaction value of DKK 26.2 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 4, 2017 and initiated January 25, 2017. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2017. Read the full announcement in PDF



