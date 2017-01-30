sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,423 Euro		-0,117
-1,37 %
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.01.2017 | 17:44
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 30

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Oxford Instruments PLC

2. Reason for notification (yes/no)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights		Yes

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached		No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments		No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights		No

Other (please specify): Voluntary baseline disclosure in line with the UK implementation of the Amended Transparency Directive		No

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:		Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):		HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
Nortrust Nominees LTD
Securities Services Nominees Limited
State Street Bank & Trust Boston
State Street Nominees Limited
Vidacos Nominees Ltd

5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
26 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:		27 January 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:		Above the threshold of 11%

8: Notified Details
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
If possible use ISIN code		Situation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of sharesNumber of voting rightsNumber of sharesNumber of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

Direct
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00066504505,785,2675,785,26731,50631,5066,477,0610.055%11.303%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ conversion periodNo. of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.Percentage of voting rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExercise PriceExpiration dateExercise / conversion periodNo. of voting rights instrument refers toPercentage of voting rights
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
6,508,56711.358%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and /or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (11.358%)

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of proxy holder:
N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A

13. Additional information:
The Shares referred to in section 9 of this form are held in portfolios and funds managed on a discretionary basis by the entities set out in section 9.
Please note that the Shares are held through certain nominee companies.

14 Contact name:
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary

15. Contact telephone name:
01865 393 200

© 2017 PR Newswire