OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Oxford Instruments PLC



2. Reason for notification (yes/no)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No



Other (please specify): Voluntary baseline disclosure in line with the UK implementation of the Amended Transparency Directive No



3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3): HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

Nortrust Nominees LTD

Securities Services Nominees Limited

State Street Bank & Trust Boston

State Street Nominees Limited

Vidacos Nominees Ltd



5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

26 January 2017



6. Date on which issuer notified: 27 January 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above the threshold of 11%



8: Notified Details

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

If possible use ISIN code Situation previous to the triggering transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares Number of voting rights Number of shares Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights



Direct

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

GB0006650450 5,785,267 5,785,267 31,506 31,506 6,477,061 0.055% 11.303%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ conversion period No. of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. Percentage of voting rights



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise Price Expiration date Exercise / conversion period No. of voting rights instrument refers to Percentage of voting rights

Nominal Delta



Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

6,508,567 11.358%



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and /or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (11.358%)



Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Proxy Voting:



10. Name of proxy holder:

N/A



11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A



12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A



13. Additional information:

The Shares referred to in section 9 of this form are held in portfolios and funds managed on a discretionary basis by the entities set out in section 9.

Please note that the Shares are held through certain nominee companies.



14 Contact name:

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary