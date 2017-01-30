OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 30
|TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Oxford Instruments PLC
2. Reason for notification (yes/no)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|No
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|No
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|No
Other (please specify): Voluntary baseline disclosure in line with the UK implementation of the Amended Transparency Directive
|No
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):
|HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
Nortrust Nominees LTD
Securities Services Nominees Limited
State Street Bank & Trust Boston
State Street Nominees Limited
Vidacos Nominees Ltd
5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
26 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:
|27 January 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|Above the threshold of 11%
8: Notified Details
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
If possible use ISIN code
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
Direct
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
|GB0006650450
|5,785,267
|5,785,267
|31,506
|31,506
|6,477,061
|0.055%
|11.303%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ conversion period
|No. of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|Percentage of voting rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise Price
|Expiration date
|Exercise / conversion period
|No. of voting rights instrument refers to
|Percentage of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|6,508,567
|11.358%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and /or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (11.358%)
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of proxy holder:
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A
13. Additional information:
The Shares referred to in section 9 of this form are held in portfolios and funds managed on a discretionary basis by the entities set out in section 9.
Please note that the Shares are held through certain nominee companies.
14 Contact name:
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
15. Contact telephone name:
01865 393 200