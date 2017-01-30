Generix Group: Revenue at the end of December 2016: +7% Q3 Revenue 2016/2017: +4%

Revenue at the end of December 2016: +7%

Q3 Revenue 2016/2017: +4%

Paris, January 30, 2017 - Generix Group, Industrial, Logistical and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its financial year 2016/2017.

Â Quarter ended December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (Kâ‚¬) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Licenses 1 061 1 103 -4% 3 157 2 785 13% Maintenance 4 536 4 346 4% 13 231 13 121 1% SaaS 5 400 4 803 12% 15 988 12 796 25% Software revenues 10 997 10 252 7% 32 376 28 702 13% Consulting Services 4 945 5 046 -2% 13 170 13 857 -5% Revenues 15 942 15 298 4% 45 546 42 559 7% (1) Including â‚¬946 K on Q3 2016/2017 and on 9 months ended December 31, 2016 from buying Sologlobe Logistique Inc (Octobre 3rd 2016).

With â‚¬15.9 M in revenue, the group recorded 4% growth over the past quarter, mainly driven by:

The SaaS model, owing to the rate of new contracts being signed previously, generating a 12% growth in revenue for the quarter;

The takeover of the company Sologlobe Logistique, Inc. (please see the financial release dated October 7, 2016).

Over the last nine months of the period, the Group showed a growth of 7%, influenced by the development of SaaS revenue (+25%) and the continued loyalty of the License holder base, which resulted in a growth of 13% in license sales.

The recurring revenue of the publishing activities (Maintenance and SaaS) represents 64% of revenue over the last nine months of the period.

Figuring in the associated consulting and service activities, the income generated by the SaaS model represents nearly 50% of revenue at the end of December 2016.

New SaaS contracts Q3 2016/2017: â‚¬3.3 MÂ

Â Quarter ended December 31 Var. Q3 2016 vs Q3 2015 9 months ended December 31 Var. 2016 vs 2015 Unaudited (Kâ‚¬) 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 New SaaS contract signing 3 300 6 153 2 279 -46% 8 577 21 233 6 456 -60%

Over the last quarter, the Group recorded â‚¬3.3 M in new SaaS contracts. The previous fiscal period had been marked by four very significant contracts - including two which were signed during the first quarter for an amount of nearly â‚¬12 M and two during the third quarter representing more than â‚¬3 M - which explains the 46% decrease in new contracts over the quarter and 60% decrease over the first nine months of the period.

The new SaaS contracts landed over the first nine months of the period (â‚¬8.6 M) are spread over an average of 3.3 years, and once they are in movement, they will produce additional annual turnover in the amount of â‚¬2.6 M.Â

International development

The quarter was also marked by the finalization, on October 3, 2016, of the company takeover of Sologlobe Logistique Inc., a software publisher specializing in the field of Supply Chain solutions for the North American continent representing 6 million Canadian dollars in turnover.

This takeover was financed by a medium-term loan in the amount of 4.5 million euros.

Over the last quarter, the Group also took out a loan of â‚¬1.5 M to finance the needs inherent to its international development.

***

Next press release: April 24,Â 2017 after closing of the stock exchange

Revenues of financial year 2016/2017

Contacts

Ludovic Luzza

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80

lluzza@generixgroup.com

www.generixgroup.com



Â StÃ©phanie Stahr

CM-CIC Market Solutions

Tel.: +33 (0)1 45 96 77 83

stephanie.stahr@cmcic.com

www.cmcicms.com Â

About Generix Group

Generix Group, a Software as a Service Company, helps its customers to face the challenges of the digital enterprise: facilitating buying journeys, building a digital supply chain and dematerializing all data flows. By building differentiating services, our mission is keeping our customers' promise to their customers.

Generix Group is present in France, Russia, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux and North America as well as in more than 39 countries through its partners. Over 5000 international clients have established Generix Group as a leader in digital transformation, on a unique cloud offer that brings together the informational and execution sides of the Supply Chain.Â

To know more: www.generixgroup.com

