Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products" conference to their offering.

This one-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA human factors guidelines. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study.

By attending this seminar you will:

Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

Know how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

Ensure you test the right product

Learn how to get the human factors right for combination products

Ensure you get the right study participants

Find out how to set up simulated use environments

Consider the labelling, packaging and the instructions

Discuss training strategies for your device

Agenda:

Requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

How to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

Starting at the right place how and when should you start planning your human factors study?

Test the right product it sounds simple, but it is very easy to end up testing the wrong prototype, or the wrong design iteration, or even someone else's product! So how do you decide what to test?

Combination products how and why are combination products different and how do you get the HF right for them?

Who are your users your intended users may not be who you think they are. So who are they, what do you know about them, and how do you make sure you get the right study participants?

Simulated use environments depending on the type of study, you may need to use a higher fidelity test environment, and if so, what are the important environmental factors to incorporate?

Don't forget the labelling, packaging and the instructions they are part of your device user interface, and they must be tested. But what exactly needs to be tested, and how should you do it?

Training will your users be trained to use your device? What training materials will you provide? Or is yours a home-use device, in which case do you need a no-training group?

Frequent versus worst case scenarios which ones should you include? Do you need to test every possible scenario?

