Tungsten Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.25% During 2016 to 2021

Strong growth in tungsten market is driven by the surging demand for downstream tungsten products in varied end-user sectors including automotive, industrial engineering, energy, and aviation. Apart from that, the uncovering of the wide range of applications in allied industries like medical, defense and electric and electronic, has been impelling growth in the tungsten market.

Although, hard metals hold the major percentage share in the total tungsten market in the present, consumption of tungsten for mill products is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to the increasing application in high growth electronic and construction industries. Regionally, tungsten demand growth is likely to be the fastest in the Asia Pacific region against the backdrop of economic growth in emerging markets. Developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to display a steady paced growth, mainly due to high expenditure in automotive and engineering sectors.

According to research report, Global Tungsten Market (By End-Use Application, By End-User Industries, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.25% during 2016 - 2021. Global Tungsten Market has been segmented on basis of End-Use Application (Hard Metals, Mill Products, Steel and Alloys, Chemicals & Others), By End-User Industries (Automotive, Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Medical), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Companies Profiled are Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd, NAECO, LLC., Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd., Federal Carbide Company and Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global tungsten market.

