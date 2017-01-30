According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global UAV flight training and simulation marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

There is a growing number of consumers who are procuring military UAVs and drones, who are in need of efficient pilot training, thus driving the demand for UAV simulation systems. These systems provide a real-time scenario, which provides operators with sufficient skill and expertise to handle drones and UAVs in real life. In the defense sector, they are used for battlefield management, aerial reconnaissance, and for alerting against chemical, biological, and nuclear threats.

Based on UAV type, the report categorizes the global UAV flight training and simulation market into the following segments:

High-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (HALE UAV)

Medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE UAV)

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV)

High-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle

"UAV simulators are designed to provide training for UAV operators and pilots, image interpreters, and mission commanders. These simulators fabricate a generic aerodynamic model to provide mission-specific or real-time operational training for high-altitude long-endurance UAVs," says Avimanyu Basu, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for defense research.

The simulators can provide trainees with real-time effects like varying climatic conditions and terrains, and have trajectory planning modes and simultaneous localization systems. Increasing adoption of HALE UAVs by various governments in countries such as the US and Israel are driving the market for these simulation and training systems.

Medium altitude, long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE UAV)

Defense authorities across various geographies are focused on the development of MALE UAVs, due to their surveillance and strike capabilities. MALE UAV simulators usually adopt synthetic aperture radars to generate high-resolution images and operate in adverse weather conditions to create a realistic synthetic environment for training.

The US Department of Defense invested USD 6.5 million in the development of MALE UAVs. India, Germany, France, Britain, and Italy also have invested in the development and procurement of these UAVs, thus driving market growth.

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV)

"Small unmanned air vehicles have been in demand, driven by their vast applications in gathering information on measurement of geophysical processes associated with natural disasters, agriculture, mining, and defense industry. It is estimated that more than 7,500 SUAVs will be flying during the forecast period to cater to these sectors," says Avimanyu.

Miniaturization of electronics driven by advancements in micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems, and global positioning system has been a major boost to the development of SUAVs. The small and non-intrusive sensors in these drones dramatically improve the maneuverability and control, thereby making low-ground and stormy weather flight safer. These advancements require an up-to-date simulator that can be reprogrammed with the constantly evolving technology.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

CAE

Israel Aerospace Industries

L-3 Link Simulation and Training

Selex

