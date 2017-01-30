NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that in February W Club members can win exciting prizes and guests will be able to experience one of a kind Valentine's Weekend dinner packages.

Prizes include:

A New 2017 Jeep Wrangler or $5,000 at Four Winds Hartford or Dowagiac

On Saturday, February 18, at 9p.m. EST one W Club member will win a 2017 Jeep Wrangler. Additionally, W Club members have the chance to win $1,000 in instant credit at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.; and one W Club member will win $2,000 in instant credit at 10 p.m. Guest must be present at Four Winds Hartford or Four Winds Dowagiac to be eligible to win.





On Saturday, February 18, at 3p.m. and 9p.m. EST two W Club members will win a 2017 Land Rover Evoque. Additionally, W Club members have the chance to win $1,000 at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.; and one W Club member will win $5,000 at 10 p.m. Guest must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo to be eligible to win. More information is available at the W Club or Guest Services.

On Valentine's Weekend, Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14, guests are invited to Four Winds® New Buffalo for Valentine's themed dinners at Copper Rock Steakhouse, The Buffet, or Hard Rock Cafe.

Valentine's Chocolate Dinner Buffet

Celebrate your Valentine early with a special Buffet on Sunday, February 12. Enjoy the International Buffet with all your favorite foods from around the world along with many mouthwatering chocolate themed additions. Enjoy three flavors of chocolate fountains, a wide selection of chocolate desserts, and made-to-order chocolate beignets.

Prices are as follows:

3 Years & Under - Free

4 Years - 12 Years - $14

13 Years & Older - $24





From Friday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 14, 2017, bring that special someone to Copper Rock Steakhouse. Indulge in a Chateaubriand dinner with shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad and an exquisite dessert for two for only $150 per couple. Please call 1-866-494-6371 to make reservations. Must be 21 years of age older to dine.





From Friday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 14, 2017 make Valentine's Day special with a delectable four course meal for two at Hard Rock Cafe for $85 per couple featuring a starter, appetizer, filet mignon and a dessert.

About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with 2,650 slot machines, 51 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features over 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble. For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino.