Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Report 2016: Analysis By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts 2013-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Analysis By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global long chain dicarboxylic acid market is expected to reach USD 300.3 million by 2025

Rising product use as LCDA applications such as nylon & other polyamide, powder coatings and lubricants will augment market growth over the next nine years.



The increasing use of long chain dicarboxylic acid as precursor in manufacturing of nylon & other polyamides, powder coatings, lubricants, adhesives, and corrosion inhibitors, applications will fuel the long chain dicarboxylic acid demand. Rising application scope of nylon & other polyamides in automotive and building construction is expected to propel long chain dicarboxylic acid growth over the forecast period.



Long chain dicarboxylic acid is employed as a key bio-based product for manufacturing in various applications. LCDA is an environmentally degradable product which makes its suitable for compliance with various regulatory norms laid by REACH and EPA in Europe and North America respectively.



High performance nylon & other polyamide used possess properties like high strength & stiffness, fatigue resistance, and broad temperature toleration. High performance nylon is widely used in infrastructure projects across various geographies of the world. The growth of above stated application segment is expected to fuel long chain dicarboxylic acid demand over the forecast period.



FKey Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Long chain dicarboxylic acid market size and growth prospects, 2015 - 2025

3.3 LCDA market value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material outlook

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Technological development

3.7 LCDA market dynamics

3.8 Key Market Opportunity - Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.10 LCDA company market share analysis, 2015

3.11 LCDA Market- PESTEL Analysis



4 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

4.2 Nylon & other polyamide

4.3 Powder Coatings

4.4 Lubricants

4.5 Adhesives

4.6 Pharmaceuticals

4.7 Corrosion Inhibitors



5 Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by, Region



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd.

6.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

6.3 Evonik Industries AG

6.4 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.5 Shandong Hilead Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.6 Invista B.V.

6.7 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.8 Henan Junheng Industrial Group Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.9 Xiamen Aeco Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.10 Capot Chemical Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/54jpcc/long_chain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716