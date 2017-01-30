Printed and Flexible Sensors Market, 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Printed and Flexible Sensors 2017-2027: Technologies, Players, Forecasts" report to their offering.

The market for fully printed sensors will reach $7.6 billion by 2027

Sensors that are printed on flexible substrates represent a growing market. Although the biggest segment blood glucose test strips is currently shrinking, the next generation of printed sensors will enable other applications, from human-machine interfaces to environmental sensing.

These sensors benefit from the latest materials and technologies in the printed electronics industry. While some may consist of a very simple structure with only a few electrodes, others are much more complex and require the deposition of multiple layers. What they have in common is the capability to be manufactured on plastic substrates, which offer advantages in terms of mechanical flexibility, thinness and weight reduction.

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1.1. Sensors in the printed electronics industry



1.2. How printing enables flexibility



1.3. Different stages of commercialization



1.4. Market size and growth

2. MARKET FORECASTS



2.1. Scope and definitions



2.1.1. What is a sensor?



2.1.2. What do we define as fully printed sensor?



2.2. Market size overview



2.2.1. Revenue forecast for all market segments



2.2.2. CAGR per sensor type



2.2.3. Revenue forecast for fully printed sensors only



2.2.4. Other charts



2.3. Biosensors



2.4. Capacitive sensors



2.5. Piezoresistive sensors



2.6. Piezoelectric sensors



2.7. Photodetectors



2.7.1. Printed organic photodetectors



2.7.2. Photodetectors on TFT backplanes



2.7.3. Hybrid CMOS image sensors



2.8. Temperature sensors



2.9. Humidity sensors



2.10. Gas sensors



3. BIOSENSORS (ELECTROCHEMICAL)



3.1. Screen-printed electrodes



3.2. Glucose test strips



3.2.1. Screen printing vs. sputtering



3.2.2. Technical challenges



3.2.3. Competing technologies



3.2.4. A multi-billion dollar market, but low growth



3.3. Emerging applications of printed biosensors



3.3.1. Wearable patches by Biolinq



3.3.2. Saliva



3.3.3. Cholesterol sensor



3.3.4. BreathDX



3.3.5. Tuberculosis testing



3.3.6. Drug screening



3.3.7. Breath sensing



3.3.8. Enhancements with nanomaterials



4. CAPACITIVE SENSORS



4.1. Same structure, different materials available



4.2. Key players



4.3. Touch sensors for touchscreens



4.4. Formable capacitive switches



4.4.1. A case study: the Ford Fusion



4.4.2. Integration with Injection Moulding



4.4.3. 3D shaped sensors based on PEDOT



4.5. Capacitive pressure sensing



4.6. Fluid level sensor



4.7. Fingerprint sensors: will they be printed?

5. PIEZORESISTIVE SENSORS



5.1. Pressure sensors with thick-film technology



5.1.1. Ceramic vs. other common types of pressure sensors



5.1.2. Construction of a ceramic pressure sensor



5.2. Fully printed force sensors



5.2.1. Sensor construction



5.3. Key players



5.4. Applications and markets



5.4.2. Consumer electronics



5.4.3. Automotive



5.4.4. Medical



5.4.5. Musical instruments



5.4.6. Strain and bend sensors



5.5. New technologies in piezoresistive sensors



5.5.1. Quantum tunnelling composite (QTC)



5.5.2. Interpolation for large area sensing



5.5.3. Piezoresistive textile



5.5.4. Artificial skin made with gold nanoparticles

6. PIEZOELECTRIC SENSORS



6.1. Key players



6.2. Printed PZT (inorganic)



6.2.2. Temperature requirements



6.2.3. Inkjet printing technology from Ricoh



6.3. Piezoelectric polymers



6.3.2. Material suppliers



6.3.3. Sensor arrays for novel user interfaces



6.3.4. Wearable sensor



6.3.5. Heat sensing with piezoelectric polymers



6.4. Printed amino acids

7. PHOTODETECTORS



7.1. Reasons to replace silicon



7.2. Key players



7.3. Device structure



7.3.2. Screen-printing



7.3.3. Slot die coating



7.4. Organic photodetectors (OPD)



7.4.1. Enabling new form factors for optical sensors



7.4.2. ISORG building a production line for organic photodetectors



7.4.3. OLED and OPD device for pulse oximetry (UC Berkeley)



7.4.4. Academic research: photodetectors on textile



7.5. Hybrid CMOS image sensors



7.5.1. Organic semiconductors on CMOS chip



7.5.2. Quantum dots on CMOS chip



7.6. Photodetectors on TFT backplane



7.6.1. The role of photodiodes in X-ray sensors



7.6.2. NikkoIA develops organic imaging technology for X-rays sensors



7.6.3. Demonstration from the Flexible Display Center (Arizona State University)



7.6.4. Collaboration between ISORG and FlexEnable demonstrates flexible image sensors



7.6.5. Collaboration between Imec, Holst Centre, and Philips Research

8. TEMPERATURE SENSORS



8.1. Key players



8.2. Inks compatible with plastic substrates



8.2.1. PST Sensors: Silicon nanoparticles ink



8.2.2. Research at PARC (Xerox)



8.2.3. Organic heat sensor



8.3. Applications



8.3.1. Electronic tags as a replacement for time-temperature indicators



8.3.2. First proof-of-concept prototype of an integrated printed electronic tag



8.3.3. Wearable temperature monitors



8.3.4. Exploring new applications



8.4. Wireless temperature sensor made with carbon nanotubes

9. HUMIDITY SENSORS



9.1. Principles of thick film humidity sensors



9.1.1. Porous ceramics humidity sensors



9.1.2. Polymeric humidity sensors



9.2. Key players



9.3. Printed wireless humidity sensors



9.3.1. Western Michigan University



9.3.2. Application to building monitoring



9.3.3. Invisense wins grant to develop new product



9.4. Integration of humidity and temperature sensors



9.4.1. PST Sensors



9.4.2. Brewer Science: ultrafast response with carbon nanotubes

10. GAS SENSORS



10.1. Different types of gas sensors, not all can be printed



10.1.1. Pellistors



10.1.2. Infrared



10.1.3. Electrochemical



10.1.4. Chemiresistors



10.1.5. Electronic nose (e-nose)



10.2. Key players in printed gas sensors



10.3. All-printed gas sensors with solid electrolytes



10.3.1. SPEC sensors



10.3.2. Honeywell



10.4. Other innovations



10.4.1. Aerosol jet printing



10.4.2. Inkjet Printing



10.4.3. New electronic nose device with inkjet-printed semiconductor



10.4.4. Research on acetone breath analysis



11. COMPANIES

11.1. An index categorising over 80 companies by sensor type and geography

