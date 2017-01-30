Global Industrial and Commercial Electric Vehicles on Land Market Report 2017-2027 - Research-and-Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial and Commercial Electric Vehicles on Land 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Those selling components for electric vehicles and those wishing to make the vehicles themselves must seek where the majority of the money is spent and will be spent. That must lead them to industrial and commercial electric vehicles because today these represent 60% of the value of the electric vehicle market. Indeed, this sector is set to grow 4.5 times in the next decade. Industrial and commercial electric vehicles include heavy industrial vehicles, the term referring to heavy lifting, as with forklifts.



This report covers the technical and market trends for industrial and commercial vehicles whether hybrid or pure electric, putting it in the context of electric vehicles overall and including the activities of a host of manufacturers of the vehicles and their components and even providing future technological development roadmaps.



The market for electric industrial vehicles is already large because, by law, forklifts have to be electric when used indoors. Little growth remains in this market but outdoors almost all earthmoving and lifting vehicles use the conventional internal combustion engine. That is about to change dramatically because hybrid electric versions reduce cost of ownership and exposure to price hikes with fossil fuels. Hybrids increasingly perform better as well, with more power from stationary, ability to supply electricity to other equipment and other benefits including less noise and pollution. On the other hand, airports, often government owned or funded, are under great pressure to finish converting their Ground Support Equipment GSE to pure electric versions both on and off the tarmac partly using federal grants.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Dominant electric commercial vehicle types and influences change

1.2. Market forecasts

1.3. Forecast for commercial vehicles 2017-2027

1.4. Latest progress

1.5. Examples of new industrial and commercial vehicles and projects announced in 2016

1.6. Electrical machine systems take more cost, batteries less

1.7. The elephant in the room: conventional vehicles

1.8. News in 2016

1.9. Buses will be taxis will be buses

1.10. Powertrain situation in 2017



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Urban logistics trends

2.2. Technology disagreement

2.3. The special case of China

2.4. Biggest EV?

2.5. Different strategies

2.6. Battery Vehicle Work Rounds for Very Long Range

2.7. Reusable electric powertrain

2.8. Here come the tougher emissions regulations

2.9. Cars are often fleets not private

2.10. US Postal Service 180,000 vehicles



3. LESSONS FROM RECENT CONFERENCES

3.1. Overview

3.2. Hydraulic vs electric efficiency

3.3. Market forecasts

3.4. Powertrain trends

3.5. Energy Independent Vehicles EIV

3.6. Projects and new industrial EVs

3.7. Wheel loaders

3.8. Star of the show

3.9. Components and systems

3.10. Energy storage



4. MARKET DRIVERS FOR INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL EVS

4.1. Trends

4.2. Advantages of electric commercial vehicles



5. HEAVY INDUSTRIAL EVS

5.1. What is included

5.2. Challenges

5.3. Forklifts

5.4. Listing of manufacturers



6. LIGHT INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL EVS

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sub categories

6.3. Local services

6.4. Airport EVs

6.5. Small people-movers

6.6. Chrysler minivan in 2015

6.7. Dong Feng China big minivan order

6.8. Kargo Canada

6.9. Light industrial

6.10. All-terrain vehicles for commercial use

6.11. Listing of manufacturers



7. BUSES AND TRUCKS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Summary of technical preferences

7.3. Statistics issues

7.4. Successful pure electric buses vs addressable market

7.5. Chinese price/performance

7.6. Cost trends - China ready to pounce

7.7. Market drivers and impediments

7.8. Regional differences

7.9. China, India and cities

7.10. Radical change

7.11. Truly global market for similar buses

7.12. Large pure electric buses: first big orders 2014/5

7.13. Weak trend to larger buses but not in China

7.14. Value chain and powertrain

7.15. Hybrids becoming pure electric

7.16. Relative importance of technical options

7.17. Technology disagreement

7.18. Fuel cell buses: progress and potential

7.19. Background statistics: automotive industry and buses in general

7.20. E-bus news in 2016

7.21. Trucks



8. TAXIS

8.1. Electric taxi projects in China, Europe, Mexico, UK, UK, Japan

8.2. Huge order from the Philippines?

8.3. Terra Motors Interview Tokyo September 2015



9. THREE WHEEL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

9.1. Background

9.2. Three wheelers as crossover products

9.3. Operational benefit of three wheel

9.4. Benefits of three wheelers

9.5. Three wheel electric vehicles: varied positioning in the market

9.6. Mule: Modern Electric Workhorse to Slice Through Urban Traffic Easily

9.7. Barriers for adoption of three wheel EVs



10. ELECTRIC VEHICLES FOR CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTURE AND MINING

10.1. Overview

10.2. Value proposition and environmental restrictions

10.3. Autonomous vehicles for agriculture and mining

10.4. Energy and work synchronization in mining

10.5. Light manned vehicles - PapaBravo Canada

10.6. Examples of cranes and lifters

10.7. Caterpillar and Komatsu: energy harvesting on large hybrid vehicles



11. KEY COMPONENTS FOR INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL ELECTRIC VEHICLES

11.1. Types of electric vehicle

11.2. Many fuels

11.3. Born electric

11.4. Pure electric vehicles are improving

11.5. Series vs parallel hybrid

11.6. Modes of operation of hybrids

11.7. Microhybrid is a misnomer

11.8. Deep hybridisation

11.9. Hybrid vehicle price premium

11.10. Battery cost and performance are key

11.11. Trade-off of energy storage technologies

11.12. Ultracapacitors = supercapacitors

11.13. Range extenders

11.14. Big effect of many modest electricity sources combined

11.15. Energy harvesting

11.16. Trend to high voltage

11.17. Structural components

11.18. Trend to distributed components

11.19. Trend to flatness then smart skin

11.20. Traction batteries

11.21. Traction motors

11.22. Power electronics



12. INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Ayton Willow

12.2. Bradshaw Electric

12.3. Caproni JSC

12.4. Crown Equipment Corporation

12.5. Hyster-Yale

12.6. John Deere

12.7. Jungheinrich AG

12.8. Kion Group GmbH

12.9. Liberty Electric Cars

12.10. MAN Truck & Bus AG

12.11. Toyota Motor

12.12. Valence Technologies

12.13. VISEDO Oy

12.14. ZNTK Radom



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6v5z9n/industrial_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716