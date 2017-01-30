Generic Solid Dosage Forms Market 2016: 597 APIs Account for 4,229 Approved ANDAs - Segments, Market Dynamics and Potential Product Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Generic Solid Dosage Forms" report to their offering.

The generic solid dosage form drug segment is a rapidly evolving and highly unpredictable environment that has been a challenge to decision makers attempting to map strategies for success in this segment. There are 597 distinct APIs for which there is at least one approved generic solid dosage form ANDA. These 597 APIs account for 4,229 approved ANDAs.

Including all approved doses, the current universe of generic solid dosage forms consists of 9,687 unique tablet and capsule products. These products are marketed and supplied by more than 800 companies. Competition among the various drug and therapeutic classes is uneven, with the top ten segments accounting for a disproportionate level of activity and revenue. Understanding the underlying factors affecting business performance is key to attaining financial targets.

What You Will Learn

- Provides detailed analysis of generic drugs supplied as solid dosage forms and assesses key market segments, market dynamics and potential product opportunities

- Presents the competitive picture for generic tablets and capsules in two dozen drug classes

- Evaluates the importance of ANDA filing strategies and indirect ANDA acquisition on participant growth prospects

- Analyzes the impact of patents, exclusivity and litigation on participant market sector prospects

- Assesses the market presence and product position of the top twenty-four generic suppliers in the solid dosage form segment

- Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

- The Economics of Generic Drugs

- Growth in Generics

- Demand Drivers

- Competitive Landscape

3. Generic Solid Dosage Forms - Growth Factors

- Patents and Exclusivity

- Litigation and First-to-File ANDA Strategies

- Buying and Selling ANDAs

4. Generic SDFs - Product Considerations

- Formulation Factors

- Modified Release

- Extended Release

- Delayed Release

- Specialty Dosage Forms

- Chewable Tablets

- Dissolvable Dosage Forms

5. Generic Solid Dosage Forms

- Market Analysis

6. Therapeutic Class Analysis

- Addiction

- Anti-Infective

- Antispasmodic

- Antiviral

- Cardiology

- Dermatology

- Endocrinology

- Gastroenterology

- Immunology

- Infectious Disease

- Metabolic Nephrology

- Neurology

- NSAIDs

- Oncology

- Ophthalmology

- Osteoporosis

- Inhibitors

- Pain Management

- Reproductive Health

- Upper Airway Diseases

- Urology

7. Drug Classes

- Includes more than eighty drug classes

8. Indications

- Analyzes more than three dozen market segments

9. Market Factors

- Regulatory Issues

- Litigation Issues

- Evolving ANDA Filing Strategies

- The Role of CMOs

- Healthcare Economics

10. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99wz6c/generic_solid

