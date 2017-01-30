Aerosol Jet Printing of Flexible and Stretchable Interconnects to be Highlighted

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D Printed Metals and 3D Printed Electronics,. announced today that the company will feature its Aerosol Jet 3D technology at the Innovations in Large-Area Electronics (innoLAE) Conference on January 31- February 1. The conference will take place at the Genome Campus Conference Centre in Cambridge, U.K. In addition to the exhibition, Dr. Mike Renn, Chief Technology Officer for Optomec, will give a presentation in the Flexible Hybrid Systems track, titled "Aerosol Jet Printing of Flexible and Stretchable Interconnects" at 13:45 on Wednesday, February 1.

Dr. Renn's presentation will discuss how flexible hybrid circuits typically require interconnecting rigid bare silicon or packaged die to a flexible circuit board. Flexing these assemblies can cause extreme stress on the electrical connections, especially near the edge of the chip where it mates with the substrate. Much of the stress can be relieved by first printing an elastic fillet at the base of the chip to form a flexible ramp leading to the surface. Metal ink traces can then be printed along the ramp to connect between the board and chip I/O. Dr. Renn will explain how Aerosol Jet is an ideal printing tool for precision deposition of polymeric and metal inks in this 3D application. Aerosol Jet is a non-contact, high resolution printing technology that is compatible with a wide range of conductive, insulating, and resistive materials. He will discuss the printing of robust, flexible and stretchable 3D interconnects with line and space below 50 micrometers and good stability under thermal cycling. Dr. Renn will also provide details on the printing of passive electronic components and sensors.

The innoLAE conference program will highlight the most innovative and exciting aspects of large-area electronics, LAE emerging technologies, and the manufacturing and the development of products incorporating LAE. Over 200 delegates from industry and academia representing 88 different organizations attended innoLAE 2016, making innoLAE the premier large-area electronics conference in the U.K. Semitronics, Optomec's authorized reseller in the U.K., will display flexible electronics devices printed with Aerosol Jet in booth #12 at innoLAE. For more information on innoLAE, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 200 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.

