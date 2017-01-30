Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal unmanned sea systems marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

As the modern warfare has evolved in the form of more asymmetric in nature, the defense agencies across the globe are required to incorporate advanced and effective surveillance and counter-strike mechanism. Thus, unmanned sea systems are largely being used in the current tactical missions. Most of the unmanned sea systems used presently are capable of undertaking highly autonomous operations. This is because these systems themselves have the onboard intelligence to ensure real-time adjustments to the mission parameters, based on new information and/or changing conditions. The market for unmanned sea systems is anticipated to propel a steady rate in the next five years.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global unmanned sea systems marketis highly competitive with the presence of many vendors. The market vendors compete in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. On the changing nature of undersea warfare, vendors are required to provide cost-effective and high-quality sensors for submarines, which can help them survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment.

"Merger and acquisition activities, along with increased collaboration with alliance partners around the world, is expected to drive the global unmanned sea systems market during the forecast period," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

Government organizations, like the US DoD and the UK MoD, serve as certification bodies and encourage the development of underwater vehicles and their electronic components. As a result, vendors also invest in creating advanced, cost-efficient, and effective unmanned sea systems.

Top five unmanned sea systems market vendors

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK offers naval electronics such as combat systems and sonars for submarines and surfaces combatants, minehunting systems, and UUVs. The company is a joint venture of ThyssenKrupp and Airbus DS. It has offices in Canada, Finland, India, Denmark, the UK, the US, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, and Australia.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems in collaboration with Thales Group was awarded a contract by OCCAR (on behalf of French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and UK MOD's Defence Equipment Support Organisation) for the Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) program. The project includes the development of a prototype autonomous system for detection and neutralization of sea mines and underwater improvised explosive devices (UWIEDs).

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, offers a wide-range of mission critical systems including payloads for satellites and airborne systems, maritime and strategic systems, and intelligence systems.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin offers unmanned systems for aerial, land, and sea missions that can be used for various military and commercial applications. The following are the company's unmanned sea systems: Marlin autonomous underwater vehicle and remote minehunting system (RMS).

Thales Group

Thales Group provides a range of USVs that are equipped with T-SAS and AUVs. These solutions can be operated from a remote command center and deployable individually or in combination with other systems. Additionally, recent research by the company focuses on the deployment and recovery phases of unmanned operations. This has led to the development of the fully automated LARS launch and retrieval system.

