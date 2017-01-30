

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a loss. The SMI ended the prior trading week with a gain of nearly 2 percent, so profit taking was to be expected. However, investors were also spooked by the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Trump on seven Muslim-majority countries over the weekend.



The move by the new U.S. President has drawn widespread criticism and has raised concerns among the investing community regarding the impact it could potentially have on the U.S. and global economies.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.70 percent Monday and finished at 8,320.83. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.68 percent and the Swiss Performance Index also lost 0.68 percent.



Aryzta forfeited 2.8 percent at the start of the new trading week. The stock was under heavy pressure last week after it issued a profit warning.



Zurich Insurance weakened by 1.9 percent Monday and Swiss Re surrendered 1.5 percent. Swatch Group decreased 1.2 percent and Richemont fell 1.1 percent. The luxury goods companies have enjoyed a significant run up of late. Monday's pullback was attributed to profit taking.



Index heavyweight Nestlé declined 1.0 percent after analysts are Liberum recommended selling the stock. Roche also forfeited 1.0 percent, while Novartis rose 0.1 percent.



UBS got off to a positive start Monday, but ended the session with a loss of 0.7 percent. Shares of Credit Suisse also slipped 0.5 percent.



Givaudan climbed 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX