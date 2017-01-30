HAMMOND, LA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding company for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2016 period ended December 31, 2016.

Earnings

Net income in the 2016 fourth quarter decreased 15.1% to $560,000 ($0.27 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2015 fourth quarter net income of $660,000 ($0.36 per fully diluted common share). For the year ending December 31, 2016 net income decreased 6.1% to $2.6 million ($1.36 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2015 period net income of $2.8 million ($1.54 fully diluted common share). The decline in net income in both the 2016 fourth quarter and for the 2016 year was primarily attributed to expenses associated with our recently opened new branch in Mandeville, LA and a new Executive Officer who joined The Company and the Bank in January 2016 developing lending and deposit relationships for the Bank in the Greater New Orleans region.

The Company's revenue from net-interest income and non-interest income increased in both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2016. The increase in revenue was offset by a 17.9% (fourth quarter) and a 13.6% (full year) increase in total non-interest expenses, the increase in expenses was primarily attributed to compensation and employee benefits and to a lesser extent to technology and information processing. Provisions for Loan Losses for the year 2016 had a positive effect on net income as provision expense declined by 40% to $216,000 from $360,000 in 2015. Return on shareholder equity for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 7.1%, return on equity for 2016 was 9.1%. Earnings per share in both the fourth quarter and the year were affected due to the Company completing the sale of 197,370 shares of our common stock on July 28, 2016 at a price of $16.50 per share in a private placement for the total gross proceeds of $3.3 million. The net sales proceeds are approximately $3.2 million. The additional capital raised in the private placement will be used to fund growth opportunities.

Items affecting and contributing to the Company's 2016 fourth quarter change in net income when compared to the 2015 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $2.8 million from $2.6 million in 2015, or 6.0%

Total Non-Interest Income increased to $877,000 from $767,000 in 2015, or 14.4%

Mortgage banking fees increased to $333,000 from $260,000 in 2015, or 28.1%

Total non-interest expenses increased to $2.8 million in 2016 from $2.4 million in 2015, or 17.9%

Compensation and employee benefits increased to $1.7 million from $1.4 million in 2015, or 21.6%

Other items and per share data of note this Year-To-Date (YTD) as of December 31, 2016, compared to December 31, 2015

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $14.4 million or 6.0%

Net Interest income increased to $10.9 million or 5.0%

Non-Interest income increased to $3.5 million or 9.3%

Book Value per common share increased by 7.4% to $15.09

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased to $31.1 million, or 18.7%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders total $385,000 in 2016 and $337,000 in 2015

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits increased by 37.8% to $67.6 million

Non-Maturity deposits increased by 32.8% to $204.4 million

Total Assets increased by 24.4% to $299.3 million

Net Loans increased to $160.6 million or 13.2%

FHLB advances decreased by 33.5% to $10.7 million

Net-Loan charge-offs increased to $117,000 in 2016 from $21,000 in 2015

Provisions for Loan Losses decreased 40% to $216,000 from $360,000 in 2015

Foreclosed Assets increased to $129,000 in 2016 from $41,000 in 2015

Asset Quality

The Company had $156,000 of net loan charge-offs in fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $22,000 in the 2015 fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $8,000 in the 2016 third quarter. Non-performing assets as of December 31, 2016 total $2.2 million, a 2.3% increase from December 31, 2015. Non-performing assets on September 30, 2016 total $2.2 million.

Total Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR'S) at December 31, 2016 increased by $703,000, or 25.7% to $3.4 million as compared to December 31, 2015. TDR'S that are current (less than 30 days past due) at December 31, 2016 represent $2.3 million of the $3.4 million TDR total. Total TDR'S at September 30, 2016 were $3.2 million. The Company's allowance for loan losses increased from December 31, 2015 by 3.1% to $3.3 million at December 31, 2016. Total allowance for loan losses were $3.4 million at September 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2016 increased by 24.4% to $299.3 million as compared to $240.6 million at December 31, 2015. The increase in total assets was primarily attributed to an increase of $21.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $18.7 million in net loans, an increase of $13.7 million in investment securities, a $2.8 million increase in premises and equipment and a $2.8 million increase in bank owned life insurance. Total liabilities increased by 25.1% to $268.2 million primarily due to an increase of $59.0 million, or 30.3% in total deposits to $253.4 million offset by a decrease of $5.4 million or 33.5% in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Common Stockholders' Equity increased by $4.9 million, or 18.7%, to $31.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, primarily due to the completion of the $3.2 million (net) private placement common stock offering on July 28, 2016. Capital surplus increased by $3.2 million or 36.3% to $12.1 million. Retained earnings increased by $2.3 million to $19.3 million for the twelve month period. Other comprehensive income decreased by $592,000 at December 31, 2016. Tangible common stockholders' equity increased to $31.1 million for the period. Book value per common share increased to $15.09 as total common shares of 2,057,943 were outstanding at December 31, 2016. At the Subsidiary Bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $28.1 million at December 31, 2016.

Other Matters - New Member of Executive Management and a 3 for 2 Stock Split

Effective January 23, 2017, Albert C. Kelleher has joined Florida Parishes Bank as the Bank's President. Mr. Kelleher brings years of banking relationships and wide range of banking experience in Southeast Louisiana to Florida Parishes Bank. His primary responsibilities will be for strategic initiatives and business development for the Bank in the Greater New Orleans region. Initially Mr. Kelleher's office will be in a new full service FPB banking facility located at 1041 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, LA. This new Metairie office is scheduled to open to the public in March of this year.

On March 31, 2016 a 3 for 2 stock split was paid on our common stock. Primary as a result of the stock split, our total shares issued increased to 2,065,203 shares at December 31, 2016, and our net number of shares issued and outstanding after subtracting unearned RRP shares increased to 2,057,810 shares. In addition, our per share stock price currently reflects the stock split.

Our subsidiary, Florida Parishes Bank, is considered "well capitalized" by all applicable federal banking regulations and definitions as of December 31, 2016.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company's common stock is traded under the "FPBF" symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company's business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp. Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 % 2016 % Selected Balances (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change -------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 31,122,382 26,219,613 19% 31,761,541 (2)% Total Assets 299,319,113 240,640,929 24 268,887,250 11 Net Loans 160,595,181 141,897,400 13 151,668,049 6 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 67,565,911 49,044,811 38 62,103,473 9 Non-Maturity Deposits (Included in interest and non-interest bearing deposits) 204,402,513 153,930,249 33 184,975,143 11 Brokered Deposits (Included in interest- bearing deposits) 5,400,997 1,549,096 249 1,777,725 204 FHLB Advances 10,700,000 16,078,000 (33) 9,405,000 14 Foreclosed Assets 129,470 40,680 218 129,470 0 Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned) 2,165,737 2,117,168 2 2,223,326 (3) Allowance for Loan Losses 3,340,404 3,240,950 3 3,421,542 (2)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30 Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Mortgage Loans $2,261,610 $2,229,953 $2,068,209 $ 8,685,243 $ 8,360,250 Commercial Loans 227,207 228,469 206,727 882,296 729,424 Consumer Loans 210,909 211,120 224,387 837,454 903,121 Investment Securities and Deposits 386,490 388,929 378,289 1,545,525 1,317,885 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 3,086,216 3,058,471 2,877,612 11,950,518 11,310,680 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 233,810 216,025 182,671 841,752 681,900 Subordinated debentures/tr ust Preferred securities 30,935 29,678 26,790 119,038 106,166 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 26,525 29,747 31,405 118,549 164,838 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 291,270 275,450 240,866 1,079,339 952,904 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME 2,794,946 2,783,021 2,636,746 10,871,179 10,357,776 Provisions for loan losses 75,000 75,000 81,000 216,000 360,000 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,719,946 2,708,021 2,555,746 10,655,179 9,997,776 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST INCOME: Mortgage Banking Fees 333,145 352,723 260,007 1,296,793 1,198,348 Service Charge on deposits 203,132 224,161 204,967 855,350 786,256 Interchange Fees 179,132 159,230 157,021 654,499 598,881 Gain on bank owned life insurance 46,576 38,184 29,647 139,966 123,690 Loan Fees and Charges 41,697 56,309 48,269 203,920 241,315 Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts 16,921 910 2,601 (4,992) (8,668) Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed Assets (2,422) 28,066 9,578 165,846 68,454 Other 59,201 45,490 54,838 236,449 237,639 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON- INTEREST INCOME 877,382 905,073 766,928 3,547,831 3,245,915 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Compensation and Employee Benefits 1,698,472 1,538,730 1,396,784 6,174,112 5,366,743 Occupancy, local and state taxes, and equipment 336,536 348,396 334,512 1,352,807 1,348,483 Technology and Information Processing 247,666 249,244 204,632 940,287 744,146 Professional Fees 76,560 89,062 70,703 354,135 311,659 Regulatory Fees 52,844 52,527 52,304 208,639 205,028 Foreclosed Assets 21,290 40,832 (16,804) 78,263 (15,221) Other 376,681 337,845 340,765 1,320,732 1,223,514 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON- INTEREST EXPENSE 2,810,049 2,656,636 2,382,896 10,428,975 9,184,352 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 787,279 956,458 939,778 3,774,035 4,059,339 Income Tax Expense 227,211 286,903 279,834 1,132,206 1,245,947 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------- ----------- NET INCOME 560,068 669,555 659,944 2,641,829 2,813,392 ========== ========== ========== =========== =========== PER COMMON SHARE DATA: (Adjusted for a 3 for 2 Stock Split) -------------- Net Earnings $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.55 Diluted Net Earnings $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.54 Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income) $ 1.79 $ 1.83 $ 1.83 $ 7.44 $ 7.32 Dividends Paid $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.047 $ 0.197 $ 0.187 Book Value (Period End) $ 15.09 $ 15.39 $ 14.05 $ 15.09 $ 14.05 Book Value adjusted Net of Other comprehensive income (Period Ended) $ 15.27 $ 15.02 $ 13.64 $ 15.27 $ 13.64 RATIOS: -------------- ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Assets) 0.80% 1.02% 1.11% 1.02% 1.21% ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity) 7.06% 8.77% 10.14% 9.07% 11.38% Net Interest Margin (Average) for the period 4.39% 4.70% 4.94% 4.67% 4.97% Non-Interest Expense less Non-Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets (Annualized) 2.75% 2.67% 2.72% 2.66% 2.56% Efficiency Ratio for the Period 76.52% 72.03% 70.01% 72.33% 67.51% Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Period $ 156,138 $ 7,779 $ 21,891 $ 116,546 $ 20,937 to Average Period Net Loans (Annualized) 0.40% 0.02% 0.06% 0.08% 0.02% TDR's at Period End $3,440,321 $3,248,646 $2,737,746 $ 3,440,321 $ 2,737,746 to Average Period Net Loans 2.19% 2.20% 1.98% 2.32% 1.97% Non-Performing Assets $2,165,737 $2,223,326 $2,117,168 $ 2,165,737 $ 2,117,168 at Period End to Average Period Total Assets 0.77% 0.85% 0.90% 0.84% 0.91% Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $3,340,404 $3,421,542 $3,240,950 $ 3,340,404 $ 3,240,950 to Average Period Net Loans 2.13% 2.31% 2.34% 2.26% 2.33% to Non- Performing Assets at Period End 154.24% 153.89% 153.08% 154.24% 153.08%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 % 2016 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ASSETS: -------------------- Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non-Interest Earning Deposits) $ 34,265,949 $ 13,176,197 160 $ 23,505,723 46 Securities - Held to Maturity 2,922,473 4,456,490 (34) 1,960,711 49 Securities - Available for Sale 80,714,624 65,484,984 23 70,891,481 14 Trading Securities 133,824 138,816 (4) 116,903 14 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,419,574 4,279,608 50 6,372,998 1 Net Loans 160,595,181 141,897,400 13 151,668,049 6 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,141,310 989,037 15 956,536 19 Premises and Equipment, Net 11,616,056 8,818,959 32 11,696,239 (1) Foreclosed Assets 129,470 40,680 218 129,470 0 Other Assets 1,380,652 1,358,758 2 1,589,140 (13) ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ TOTAL ASSETS $299,319,113 $240,640,929 24 $268,887,250 11 ============ ============ ====== ============ ====== LIABILITIES: -------------------- Deposits 253,398,720 194,415,451 30 223,078,334 14 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 10,700,000 16,078,000 (33) 9,405,000 14 Subordinated debentures/trust preferred securities 3,093,000 3,093,000 0 3,093,000 0 Other Liabilities 1,005,011 834,865 20 1,549,375 (35) ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ TOTAL LIABILITIES $268,196,731 $214,421,316 25 $237,125,709 13 ============ ============ ====== ============ ====== STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: -------------------- Common Stock $ 12,872 12,445 3 12,872 0 Capital Surplus 12,149,513 8,911,140 36 12,127,479 0 Retained Earnings 19,319,861 17,063,850 13 18,862,684 2 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (359,864) 232,178 - 758,506 - ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ Total Stockholders' Equity 31,122,382 26,219,613 19 31,761,541 (2) ============ ============ ====== ============ ====== TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $299,319,113 $240,640,929 24% $268,887,250 11% ============ ============ ====== ============ ======

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, "On January 12, 2017, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.05 per share will be paid on March 25, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2017."

For More Information Contact:

Fritz W. Anderson, II

Chief Executive Officer,

and Chairman

FPB Financial Corp.

(985) 345-1880



Ronnie Fugarino

Chief Executive Officer

Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880



David Anderson

President

FPB Financial Corp.

and Executive Vice President

and Development Officer

Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880



Albert Kelleher

President

Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880



Derek Shants, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operations Officer

FPB Financial Corp. and Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880



Joe Omner

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating

Officer and Chief Lending Officer

Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880