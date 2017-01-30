Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal air purifying mask marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research report on the global air purifying mask market by Technavio provides segmentation based on the product (industrial and individual customers), distribution channels (distributor/ contract, direct, and retail), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global air purifying mask market is expected to be valued at USD 5.38 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 6% through the forecast period. Respirator masks and dust masks are increasingly adopted to ensure a supply of clean, breathable air even in adverse environments," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global air purifying mask market is marked by the presence of several large and small vendors but is dominated by established manufacturers such as 3M, Avon Rubber, Honeywell International, and MSA Safety. The focus on R&D activities and investments by the market leaders ensure that product innovation is given priority. Some of the key competitive strategies adopted by vendors are R&D initiatives, product differentiation, patent procurement, introduction of mid to high range product lines, and business restructuring programs.

About the top five vendors in the global air purifying mask market

3M

3M engages in manufacturing and selling of safety and graphics, electronics and energy, industrial, and consumer products to its customers. Safety and graphics segment of the company offers personal protection products, commercial graphics systems, traffic safety and security products, and fall protection products.

Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber engages in designing and manufacturing of specialized products for the protection and defense and dairy industries. It develops and manufactures products such as respiratory protection systems and tubing for dairy processing. It operates in the US and the UK and distributes their products globally.

Bullard

Bullard engages in the designing and manufacturing of personal protective equipment and systems. The company offers its products through a network of distributors across the world. Its offerings include respiratory protection products, such as powered-air purifying respirators, supplied-air respirators, breathing air filters and monitors, pressure demand systems, and pumps and compressors.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It offers turbochargers, eye and face protection, hearing, respiratory, hand protection, protective clothing, head protection, and other products to its customers across the world. In the energy safety and security segment, the company offers security, fire, and gas detection products; building integrated and installed systems; plant emergency safety systems; safety products.

Mine Safety Appliances

MSA engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying safety products. Its offerings include protective equipment, detectors, and respiratory products. In the breathing apparatus segment, the company offers face masks, respirators, and self-contained breathing apparatus products.

