BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Cleartronic, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLRI) through their subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc., announced that its proprietary platform was used in the three major events in January.

"ReadyOp kicked off the new year as part of the planning and operations for the National Championship Football Game between Clemson and Alabama. ReadyOp was also used extensively for the planning, preparation, and operations of the Presidential Inauguration and related activities in Washington, DC. Most recently, ReadyOp was engaged with the Tampa Police Department for the annual Gasparilla Parade," remarked Rick Martin, the Chairman of the Board of Cleartronic.

ReadyOp has been a part of the Gasparilla Parade's operations and communications for five consecutive years. The massive event includes over 300 floats and draws of a crowd of greater than 400,000 people. The Tampa Police used ReadyOp's communications dashboard and patented interoperable radio communications to communicate with the hundreds of officers and other law enforcement agencies throughout the day long event. As the third largest parade in the country, Gasparilla's success and safety requires the planning, communication, and coordination of multiple agencies.

Martin continued, "These major events clearly illustrate the capabilities of ReadyOp for supporting large planned events, but ReadyOp is also used by many local, state and federal agencies for daily operations, communications and response activities. Our growing list of ReadyOp clients includes schools, universities, hospitals, mass transit, and other organizations. Our diverse and increasing customer base reflects the versatility and value of ReadyOp. We appreciate all of the opportunities to partner with our clients in support of their varied activities."

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. is a technology holding company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies and business enterprises. ReadyOp' is a secure, web-based platform that provides organizations with a single site for planning, responding, communicating and documenting personnel, tasks, assets, and activities. Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. -- www.cleartronic.com.

