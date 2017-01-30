Technavio's latest market research report on the global animation collectibles marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and services sector, says, "The growth in online retailing is a leading driver for the global animation collectibles market. E-commerce has allowed franchisors to provide licenses easily and merchandise manufacturers to reach out to their audience. Licensors and property owners organize several events to promote their characters and properties, and this increases the sales of animation collectibles."

The top three emerging market trends driving the globalanimation collectiblesmarket according to Technavio consumer and retailresearch analysts are:

Emergence of 3D printing

Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding

Growing market for franchise movies and shows

Emergence of 3D printing

With the introduction of 3D printers, the power of choice has shifted toward consumers. This is a challenge faced by manufacturers and license providers today, as consumers can 3D print their favorite characters any time they want. There is also an inherent risk that this technology will increase the market for collectible counterfeits and violate copyright and trademark infringements.

Licensors are trying to protect their products and figuring out methods to legitimize do-it-yourself (DIY) merchandise and derive revenue from it. Many licensors such as Sesame Workshop and Hasbro are offering licenses to 3D printing companies by providing access to specific assets and distinguishing them from other licensed merchandise available in the market.

Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding

Licensed merchandise is no longer just a stream of revenue for license providers, especially in the entertainment industry. It has become a form of marketing for the movie and entertainment industry. Additionally, it also acts as a catalyst for accentuating the movie and brand promotion. Owing to the growing number of merchandise license providers are generating revenue from merchandise of shows, series, and movies.

"Both licensing and merchandising have become important markets on a global level. The Walt Disney Company today stands as the leading character licensor in the world, which acts as a substantial form of brand promotion and marketing for the company," says Brijesh

Growing market for franchise movies and shows

The animation collectibles market has become global, particularly with major franchise blockbusters being released worldwide. This, along with the growth of e-commerce, enables licensors to expand their portfolios globally, increasing the need for licensing agents. Global players hire licensing agents to enter a new market due to the diversity of merchandise popularity from one area to another. For example, in 2015, Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products (Fox) appointed Dream Theatre, a licensing and merchandising firm, as its agent in India.

The launch of a series of movies that are part of a single franchise, like Marvel Entertainment, helps create greater demand for animated movie collectibles based on these movies. These movies are expected to add to the demand for animation movie merchandise and collectibles during the forecast period.

