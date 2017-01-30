Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market was valued at USD 4.12 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 5.41 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2016 to 2026.

Replacement of turpentine by mineral spirits, high growth in the paints & coatings industry, and growing penetration of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners in the Asia-Pacific region are the factors projected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The booming construction industry and the economies in the Middle East region are some of the untapped opportunities for the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners industry.



The varnish makers & painters naphtha segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market, by type, from 2016 to 2026. It is a petroleum solvent similar in strength to mineral spirits, but is more volatile and has a faster drying time, which makes it widely applicable across several application segments such as paint & coatings, cleaning & degreasing, and others. It is known to have a pleasant sweet smell and is ideal for most solvent-based finishes, making it popular for lengthy projects. All these properties help in making this segment the most sought after type in the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market.



The paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners are widely used in the paints & coatings industry as they help dry the paint quickly and create several types of paints for various purposes such as buildings, automotive, and others, which is not possible using other solvents. Due to this, paints & coatings is the largest application for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners.



Companies Mentioned:



Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Exxonmobil Chemical

Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company

Haltermann Carless

Heritage Crystal Clean

NOCO Energy Corporation

Phillips 66

Pure Chemicals Co.

RB Products, Inc.

Recochem Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Safra Co. Ltd.

Solvchem Inc.

W.M. Barr & Company Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Type



8 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Application



9 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjqlfg/aliphatic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716