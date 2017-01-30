Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market: Increasing Need for Lightweight Systems with More Functionalities & Better Accuracy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application, Sub-system, Fit, Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The electronic flight instrument system market is expected to grow from USD 867.9 Million in 2016 to USD 1,139.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.



Increasing need for lightweight systems with more functionalities and better accuracy, enhanced safety and situational awareness with electronic flight instrument system, and automation of flight controls are factors expected to drive the market. Key players operational in the market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holding Inc. (U.S.), Dynon Avionics (U.S.), and Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland).

Based on application, the electronic flight instrument system market has been segmented into navigation, flight attitude, and aircraft engine monitoring. The navigation segment of the market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Pilots depend on navigation information, such as yaw, pitch, bank, and roll movements of the aircraft for safe operations. New and improved systems, such as terrain avoidance system, Enhanced Vision System (EVS), global positioning system (GPS), and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) are is expected to fuel the growth of the navigation segment in the market.

Based on subsystem, the flight management controls & systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth. Flight management controls & systems are crucial subsystem of the electronic flight instrument system. It includes automated flight control and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB). Flight management controls & systems are expected to be increasingly used in new aircraft, due to increase in automation in various in-flight tasks that the systems offer. This is one of the key factors propelling growth of the flight management controls & systems segment.



Companies Mentioned:



Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Astronautics Corporation of America

Avidyne Corporation

Genesys Aerosystems

Aspen Avionics, Inc.

Dynon Avionics



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pljt33/electronic_flight

