Aerosol Cans Market 2017-2022: Market to Reach a Total Market Size of US$82.05 Billion - Research and Markets

Aerosol Cans market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$82.050 billion in 2022 from US$66.491 billion in 2016.

The presence of established retailers requires FMGC companies to innovate the packaging solutions to attract more customers within their limited available shelf space and is one of the major drivers of the global aerosol can market. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages owing to changing lifestyle patterns is also augmenting the demand for aluminum aerosol cans.



Growing personal care and cosmetic industry due to growth in aging population and need to look appealing and youthful is another factor behind the growth of global aerosol cans market. High economic growth of developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India coupled with growing urban population and living standards will propel the growth of aerosol can market on a global level over the next five years.



Cosmetic and personal care products accounted for the largest share of the global aerosol can market in 2016 owing to rising disposable income and improvement in the standard of living, a shift in the lifestyle pattern of the consumers, and growing awareness regarding personal hygiene, especially in APAC region.



Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of aerosol cans. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.



Segmentation



Aerosol cans market has been segmented by type of can, type of material, propellant type, applications, industry vertical, and geography as below:



By type of can:



Straight wall

Necked-in

Shaped

By type of material:



Aluminum

Steel

Glass

Plastic

By propellant type:



Liquefied Gas Propellant

Compressed Gas Propellant

By application:



Healthcare

Industrial

Grooming products

Household

Others

By industry vertical:



Personal care and cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Companies Mentioned



Crown Holdings

Ball Corporation

AeroCans

BWay Corporation

Ardagh Group

Exal Corporation

CCL Container

Nampak

Alucon

Avon Crowncaps and Containers

